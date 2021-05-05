UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Increased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,055,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,829 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.20. 63,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.63. The company has a market cap of $388.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $412.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

