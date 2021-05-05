Universal Display (OLED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Universal Display to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $221.49 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $137.30 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

