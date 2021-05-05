Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of UVE opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $455.75 million, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

