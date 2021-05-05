Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.87

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 1668739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.37.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Participation in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Uranium Participation alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14.

About Uranium Participation (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.