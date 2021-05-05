Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UE. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.