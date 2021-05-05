Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,319 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UE. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

