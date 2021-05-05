Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 472,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UBA stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. 1,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,361. The stock has a market cap of $735.11 million, a P/E ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.