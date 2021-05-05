Urus Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.91 or 0.00050340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market cap of $13.12 million and $2.25 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.00851575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.12 or 0.09769542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00101240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

