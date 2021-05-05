US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $76,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 158,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,610,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.29.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $596.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.11. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $303.51 and a one year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

