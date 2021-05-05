US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,454 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $60,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $371,856.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,572 shares of company stock valued at $94,782,553. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.84.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

