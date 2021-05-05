US Bancorp DE Buys 215,141 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,141 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $44,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,338,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 279,438 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 519,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

COG stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

