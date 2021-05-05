US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $85,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $1,835,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 51,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $483.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $515.81 and its 200-day moving average is $528.11. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.29 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

