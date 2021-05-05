US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,808 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $64,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

