US Bancorp DE Has $53.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $53,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76.

