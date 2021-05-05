US Bancorp DE Sells 46,875 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,529,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,875 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $38,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 378,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 70,116 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 228,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDM opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.