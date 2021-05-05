US Bancorp DE Sells 8,095 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of CSX worth $38,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.