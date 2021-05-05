Usca Ria LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SSR Mining by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,295,000 after buying an additional 1,573,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after buying an additional 1,884,332 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SSR Mining by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,610,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,250,000 after buying an additional 556,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $51,018,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SSR Mining by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after buying an additional 781,570 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

SSRM opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

