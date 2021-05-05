Usca Ria LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $227.82.

