Usca Ria LLC Invests $326,000 in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRBN. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65.

