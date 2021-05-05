Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAN by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 772,503 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of GAN by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after acquiring an additional 393,300 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the 4th quarter worth about $17,081,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the 4th quarter worth about $13,182,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GAN by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. GAN Limited has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GAN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

GAN Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

