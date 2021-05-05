Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

