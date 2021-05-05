Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.720-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,356. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

