VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,244,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,242,000 after purchasing an additional 110,395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $54.39 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57.

