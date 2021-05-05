VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:RSX)

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,727 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 5,968 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 133,984.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 250,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 250,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 152,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,969. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

