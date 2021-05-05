Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.2% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. 45,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

