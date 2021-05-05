Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $301,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 65,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $63.37.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

