Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $67.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.