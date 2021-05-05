Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Position Raised by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,174. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

