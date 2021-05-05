Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,889,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,422,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,996,000 after purchasing an additional 115,858 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,966,000 after purchasing an additional 287,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,559,000 after purchasing an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $97.22 and a 12-month high of $113.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

