Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 83,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 97,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 154,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

