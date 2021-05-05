Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lowered by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

