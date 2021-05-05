Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 116.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.