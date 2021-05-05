Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,378. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

