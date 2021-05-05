Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.