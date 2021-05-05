Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.0% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $70,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 38,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,332. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

