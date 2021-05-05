Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $310,739,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $216.27. 83,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,456. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

