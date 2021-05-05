Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 102,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,303. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.