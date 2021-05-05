Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.71 million.Varex Imaging also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.80.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

VREX stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $940.02 million, a P/E ratio of -42.07, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.