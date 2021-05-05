Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $60.00 at DA Davidson

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRNS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 206.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 218.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,298,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 890,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 183.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after buying an additional 1,825,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 156.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 490,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after buying an additional 298,751 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

