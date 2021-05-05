VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.77

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

VECT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

