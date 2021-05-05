Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 2,308 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,779 shares of company stock worth $14,319,060. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

