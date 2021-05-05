Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $390,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Masco by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Masco by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masco by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Masco stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.68. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

