Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $349,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,661 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 20.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 47,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.