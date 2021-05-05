Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $545,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

