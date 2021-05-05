Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.