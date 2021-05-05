Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $572,000 Investment in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYRO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ayro by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Ayro by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ayro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AYRO opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 17.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ayro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10).

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.