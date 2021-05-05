Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after acquiring an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.