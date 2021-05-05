Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells 4,427 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VCYT traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.66. 565,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,982. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,448,000 after purchasing an additional 150,456 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veracyte by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,529,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,033 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 288,583 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,039 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

