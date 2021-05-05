Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ VERB traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. 5,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,673. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 153.21% and a negative net margin of 194.59%. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Verb Technology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Verb Technology by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verb Technology by 737.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

