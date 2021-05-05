Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $15.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,024. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.39 and a 200-day moving average of $188.75. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $151.18 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.91.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

